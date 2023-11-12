PMLN delegation meets Pir Pagara

Party leader Saad Rafiq said elections talk with PMLF president was positive

Sun, 12 Nov 2023 01:38:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) central leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said the parley with Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PMLF) president Pir Pagara on upcoming elections was positive.

There will be a positive outcome of this talk and both the parties are agreed to continue such meetings in future with a positive approach, the PMLN leader said.

He added that the meeting with Pir Pagara was held on the instructions of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq and Bashir Memon were also present in the meeting.

“We came here on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. Meeting with the Pir was very positive. I hope such meetings will continue in a positive manner in future,” Saad said.

