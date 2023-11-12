ACE gets permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A lower court in Islamabad has granted the Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently in judicial custody at the Abpara Police Station.

The hearing, conducted by Judicial Magistrate Rao Ijaz Ahmed of the District and Session Court, addressed the request from the investigation officer.

During the proceedings, the officer informed the court about the necessity for Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi to conduct an investigation against Fawad Chaudhry in the case.

The officer requested the court's permission to investigate the accused while in jail.

The court, acknowledging the need for due process, granted the request, stating that the accused should be investigated according to the law.