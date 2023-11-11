SC takes up plea challenging census results on Nov 13

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing an appeal challenging the results of the digital census 2023.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, is set to conduct the hearing on November 13.

The petitioner, Hasan Kamran, initially contested the census results in the Balochistan High Court.

Following the rejection of his plea by the high court, he subsequently filed an appeal with the apex court.