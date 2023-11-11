Maulana Fazlur Rehman plans nationwide rallies

Completed
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced plans to conduct nationwide rallies as part of the upcoming election campaign.

According to the spokesperson for JUI(F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman will commence the campaign in Punjab, leading a prominent rally from Islamabad to Murree.

The JUI spokesperson added that the rally is scheduled to kick off at 9 am from Islamabad Convention Centre Chowk. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will receive a warm welcome at various points along the way. 

