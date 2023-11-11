Three of a family dead in road mishap near Layyah

Pakistan Pakistan Three of a family dead in road mishap near Layyah

Three of a family dead in road mishap near Layyah

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 20:03:44 PKT

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Three members of a family died in a tragic traffic accident here on Saturday, police and rescuers said.

According to details, a man, his wife and their two children were returning home from the Thal Cultural Festival on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding car near the Chobara Zenfa Solar Power Project.

Rescuers said the man, his wife and one of their sons died instantly, while the other boy sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was stated to be in critical condition.

The dead bodies were shifted to a morgue for autopsies.

According to police, the family resided in Bhurli Ada area.

The deceased individuals were identified as 40-year-old Abdul Jabbar, 35-year-old Rafaat Jameel and 7-year-old Musabur Rahman. The injured boy was identified as five-year-old Inaamur Rahman.

Police officials said the driver of the speeding car had fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind which was later impounded by them.