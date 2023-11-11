PIA fined for inadequate cleanliness at Karachi transit kitchen

Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 19:40:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) conducted an inspection of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) transit kitchen at the Karachi airport on Saturday.

The SFA imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the kitchen management for the inadequate cleanliness conditions. It also directed the kitchen staff and management to undergo essential training.

PFA Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain supervised the inspection.

He said that individuals associated with food and beverage (F&B) should comply with the regulations of the Sindh Food Authority.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that the raid was conducted by the Sindh Food Authority near the air cargo at the airport. He said that the PIA transit kitchen was located away from the cargo area at the airport.