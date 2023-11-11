Prince William confers prestigious MBE award on Pakistani entrepreneur
Pakistan
Faraz Khan was honoured for playing his role in Pakistan's ties with the United Kingdom
LONDON (Web Desk) - Pakistani renowned entrepreneur Faraz Khan was awarded the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award by Prince William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle for playing his role in Pakistan's ties with the United Kingdom.
Faraz is the chief executive of SpectrEco — a firm that simplifies and accelerates sustainability and ESG transitions through robust ecosystems.
He heads a team of European, British and US experts for the sustainable transition of hospitality, real estate and infrastructure sectors.
Faraz is also a visiting Professor at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham, UK.
Taking to the official account on X, formerly Twitter, SpectrEco announced Faraz' naming as a winner of the MBE.
"Our CEO @fksquared receives an #MBE at Windsor Castle for his unwavering dedication to strengthening #UKPakistan relations in climate, sustainability, and enterprise," the tweet stated.
The “Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” (MBE), is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service, which have a long-term, significant impact.
Our CEO @fksquared receives an #MBE at Windsor Castle for his unwavering dedication to strengthening #UKPakistan relations in climate, sustainability, and enterprise.— SpectrEco (@spectr_eco) November 8, 2023
His over two decades of #advocacy for poverty alleviation, diversity, and sustainable impact, touched thousands. pic.twitter.com/YmMuXYcTm0
The honour is awarded twice a year — on New Year’s Day and on the King’s official birthday.