One killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Bahawalnagar

One killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Bahawalnagar

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A youth was killed and another was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in Bahawalnagar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at the Chishtian Road where a rashly driven truck collided with a motorcycle, killing one youngster on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Abdul Qadeer.


 

