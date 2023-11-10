Pakistan's teacher honoured for changing countless lives

Sister Zeph had established a school in the courtyard of her home in Gujranwala

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 15:37:56 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Web Desk) - Pakistani schoolteacher Sister Zeph has won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2023 for educating the underprivileged children.

She established a school in the courtyard of her home in Gujranwala at the age of just 13.

“We are delighted to announce that Sister Zeph, an English, Urdu, culture, inter-faith harmony, climate change teacher at Gujranwala, Punjab in Pakistan, has been named the winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2023..,” the orgnisation announced in a statement.

The prestigious award was organised in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation named Dubai Cares.

Wow! Here’s THE MOMENT Stephen Fry announced Sister Zeph as the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2023!



Congratulations Sister Zeph!



The #GlobalTeacherPrize 2023 is in partnership with @UNESCO & @DubaiCares



@stephenfryactually @SisterZeph pic.twitter.com/9g4zwZDzwb — Global Teacher Prize (@TeacherPrize) November 9, 2023

Sister Zeph was selected from over 7,000 nominations from 130 countries around the world.

She received her award at a ceremony that took place at UNESCO's General Conference in Paris on Nov 8.

UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay also congratulated the Pakistani teacher on receiving the prestigious award.

We all remember a teacher who has had an impact on our life and changed our future. It may sound like a truism but it's true: teachers are life-changers. Congrats to @SisterZeph from #Pakistan, 2023 Global @TeacherPrize Winner. Thanks to her for her commitment as a life-changer! pic.twitter.com/WdJueWCFKY — Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) November 9, 2023

“We all remember a teacher who has had an impact on our life and changed our future. It may sound like a truism but it's true: teachers are life-changers. Congrats to Sister Zeph from Pakistan, 2023 Global Teachers Prize Winner. Thanks to her for her commitment as a life-changer!” she wrote on her X handle.

Biography of Sister Zeph

Sister Zeph founded her own school for underprivileged children in the courtyard of her home at the age of just 13.

She established the school for children whose parents cannot pay fees.

During media interviews, Global Teacher Prize 2023 Winner, Sister Zeph shares what inspired her to become a teacher.



The Global Teacher Prize is in partnership with @UNESCO & @DubaiCares @SisterZeph #GlobalTeacherPrize #TeachersMatter pic.twitter.com/CnG2MzdXmt — Global Teacher Prize (@TeacherPrize) November 9, 2023

After 26 years, the school is now providing free education to more than 200 underprivileged children. It has now been shifted to a new building. She is considered a beacon of hope for underprivileged children in her community.

Sister Zeph also provides financial assistance to families choosing between educating their children and paying their bills. She also runs a vocational centre that has helped more than 6,000 women so far.

Huge congrats to @SisterZeph, the winner of the 2023 @TeacherPrize!



She's taught hundreds of children for 25+ years and is now teaching in a formal school where 215 underprivileged children receive free education.



Here's how UNESCO is helping teachers https://t.co/yaEj1sHJ14 pic.twitter.com/qXKP7PZKfu — UNESCO ️ #Education #Sciences #Culture (@UNESCO) November 9, 2023

Sister Zeph now plans to build a school on 10 acres for poor children after clinching the prestigious award.