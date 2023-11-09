PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Dogar arrested in Mansehra

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Dogar arrested in Mansehra

PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Dogar arrested in Mansehra

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 22:21:01 PKT

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Amir Dogar were arrested in Mansehra on Thursday.

The former MNAs of PTI were arrested from the house of a local PTI leader Razaullah Khan.

Khan and his cousin were also arrested. However, none of the law enforcement agency including police confirmed their arrest.

Khan’s cousin reported both the former MNAs were shifted to Buttal police station against the law. It was reported that some plainclothes men detained the former MNAs and the two others.

Earlier, PTI leader and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser was arrested by anti-corruption team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad on Friday.

The PTI leader was shifted to Bani Gala police station for further interrogation. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in corruption scandal of Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.