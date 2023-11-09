Navy assumes guard duties at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

Thu, 09 Nov 2023

ISLAMABAD (APP) - An impressive change-of-guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as the nation celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of the Muffakir-e-Pakistan – the man behind the ideology of an independent Muslim state in the Sub-continent.

A smartly-attired contingent of the Pakistan Navy took over guard duties from the Pakistan Rangers Punjab, detailed a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy on Thursday.

Commodore Sajid Hussain, the station commander of Pakistan Navy in Lahore, graced the occasion as the chief guest and paid homage to the national poet.

He also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, officers, sailors and navy civilians of the Pakistan Navy, and offered fateha.

The chief guest also recorded his remarks in the Visitor’s Book, paying rich tribute to the great poet.

The ceremony was witnessed by civil and military dignitaries, as well as a large number of people from all walks of life.