PM Kakar concludes Uzbekistan visit, is on his way back home

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 18:11:19 PKT

TASHKENT (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar departed for Pakistan on Thursday after completing his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

At the Tashkent International Airport, the PM was seen off by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov.

During the visit, PM Kakar addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, where he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025 and for promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity and energy.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister held meetings with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.