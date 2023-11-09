Govt knows how to tackle terrorism: Achakzai

Pakistan Pakistan Govt knows how to tackle terrorism: Achakzai

Govt knows how to tackle terrorism: Achakzai

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 19:47:06 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said the government know how to tackle the issue of terrorism.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said the nation should stand united with the armed forces aganst the terrorists.

The minister categorically stated the illegal and undocumented resident should be handed over to Afghan government.

“We have not any contract with the illegal migrant. Two hundred Pakistani are martyred every year. Afghan authorities should not have made the harsh statements. The registered refugees would also be sent back. Till now 80,000 illegal Afghanis have left Pakistan,” the minister said, adding that over 1,000 immigrants had been detained and sent back to Balochistan".

The minister said the process of sending the immigrants back to their homeland would be accelerated in the coming days.

Read more:Surge in terror attacks testimony of Pakistan being blackmailed by neighbour: minister

As many as 10,000 immigrants were being sent back to Afghanistan through the Chaman border, he concluded.