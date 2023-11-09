Seven killed in deadly truck-rickshaw collision near Lodhran

Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 19:48:47 PKT

LODHRAN (Dunya News) - Seven people, including children and women, were killed in a deadly collision between a speeding truck-trailer and a loader-rickshaw on the National Highway near Lodhran on Thursday, rescue officials said.

According to them, the unfortunate incident occurred when the speeding truck-trailer ran over the loader-rickshaw carrying labourers, killing seven of them, including children and women.

Soon after the mishap, police and rescue teams reached the spot.

The police team partially cordoned off the National Highway.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the dead were moved to a morgue for autopsy.

Doctors at the hospital stated the condition of the injured was critical.