Justice must be served to Nawaz Sharif, PTI chief ahead of elections: Javed Latif

Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 18:10:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Javed Latif emphasised the need for justice to be served to Nawaz Sharif and the PTI chairman before the upcoming elections.

During a press conference in Model Town, Javed Latif stressed that those guilty of any wrongdoing must face appropriate consequences.

The events of May 9 cannot be overlooked, and it is essential to nurture the seed of democracy. However, nurturing democracy in the manner of May 9 would be a mistake, and there can be no pardon for the mastermind behind it, he added.

The former federal minister pointed out that when discussing constitutional matters, it becomes evident that due process was not followed.

President Arif Alvi should have written a letter of apology regarding the attack on PTV, he added.

He also highlighted that there is talk of a "level-playing field" today, and the president is addressing the nation. A crucial aspect of creating a level-playing field is to establish a specific date for the pending cases of Nawaz Sharif, ensuring that both Nawaz Sharif and the PTI chairman get justice before the elections.

He said that there is an impression that Nawaz Sharif is attempting to create a national government.

He noted that political power should be determined by the people. He said that the public should have the responsibility of electing the prime minister. Furthermore, he pointed out that even today, there is constant backing for the PTI Chairman.