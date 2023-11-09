LHC to dispense justice at litigant's doorstep

Pakistan Pakistan LHC to dispense justice at litigant's doorstep

Residents of Mianwali will travel to Rawalpindi and of Bhakkar to Multan bench to contest cases

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 13:08:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Litigants coming to the Lahore High Court (LHC) will get justice at their doorstep as Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti has allowed to transfer their cases to the benches nearest to them.

As the chief justice gave approval to transfer the cases, residents of Mianwali district will get justice from the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC and of Bhakkar from Multan bench.

The LHC management committee, which met with Chief Justice Bhatti in the chair, gave approval to the summary and sent it to the caretaker Punjab government for notification.

Litigants from Mianwali had to travel for six hours and from Bhakkar six and a half hours to reach Lahore to file cases. It will now take residents of Mianwali only one hour and forty minutes to reach Rawalpindi bench while that of Bhakkar two and half hours to arrive at Multan.

Meanwhile, the lawyers community of both the cities appreciated the chief justice for easing the litigants.