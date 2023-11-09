Live
PM Kakar warns of trans-regional spillover of Gaza war

PM Kakar warns of trans-regional spillover of Gaza war

Pakistan

Calls for immediate cessation of violence, labels Israeli assault on Gaza genocide

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday called for enhanced engagement with the Western capitals to make Israel realise that the Gaza war could trigger a spillover effect beyond the region.

In an interview with Arab News, the prime minister said Western capitals, particularly Washington and London needed to make realise the Israeli side that they were contributing to destabilise the region.

He called for an immediate cessation of violence and labeled Israel's assault on Gaza genocide, clearly. The prime minister said he would attend an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday in Riyadh to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestine.

PM Kakar said Israel could not just kill children and say that it had got the right to defend itself. The prime minister said it was the licence to barbaric retaliation. He said the entire Muslim nation should think over about its contribution in science and technology and defence.

The prime minister also criticised governance structures in Muslim nations, saying their challenges were deeper than the mere quagmire of the Palestinian situation.

16TH ECO SUMMIT UNDERWAY IN TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN

Meanwhile, the 16th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was in progress in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was representing Pakistan in the summit.

In his address, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

 

Kakar will present Pakistan's vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity. The Prime Minister will attend the reception hosted in honor of the leaders of the ECO countries.
 

