Two youth killed in road accident in Wazirabad
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.
WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Two youngsters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding mini-van in Wazirabad on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident took place at the Alipur Chatha Road where a rashly driven mini-van collided with a motorcycle, killed two motorcycle riders on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Naeem and Sandeel.