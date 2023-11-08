IIU Pro Chancellor calls on CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - A meeting took place between the Pro-Chancellor of the International Islamic University Dr Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

During the meeting, Dr Al-Ameri shared his experience as the former President of Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University Riyadh.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as a trustee member, encouraged him to enhance the university's standards. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is also a member of the Islamic University Board of Trustees.

Additionally, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasised the need to take action against university employees who break both national and university laws.