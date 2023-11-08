Live
CWC 2023
41st Match
41st Match
01:30 PM PKT
Yet to bat
NZ
vs
SL
Yet to bat
Full Scorecard
In-focus

IIU Pro Chancellor calls on CJP Isa

IIU Pro Chancellor calls on CJP Isa

Pakistan

IIU Pro Chancellor calls on CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - A meeting took place between the Pro-Chancellor of the International Islamic University Dr Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

During the meeting, Dr Al-Ameri shared his experience as the former President of Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University Riyadh.

Must read: CJP Isa staunchly advocates student union revival at QAU

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as a trustee member, encouraged him to enhance the university's standards. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is also a member of the Islamic University Board of Trustees.

Additionally, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasised the need to take action against university employees who break both national and university laws. 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News