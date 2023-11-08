Completed
Security forces kill two terrorists in Chitral IBO

Security forces kill two terrorists in Chitral IBO

Pakistan

Locals of the area appreciated the operation by Security forces of Pakistan, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed two terrorist and injured four others during an intelligence-based operation in general area Ursoon near Pakistan- Afghanistan border, Chitral district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the operation was conducted on night between Nov 7 and 8, 2023.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were killed, while four terrorists got seriously injured.

Sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any other terrorist found in the area, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by security forces of Pakistan, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement read.
 

