ANF seizes 286-kg drugs, arrests 9 accused

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 20:13:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) – The Anti-Narcotics Force has seized over 286 kilogrammes of drugs and arrested nine accused persons during operations in four different parts of the country on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ANF.

In the first operation, 22.8-kg hashish and 9.6-kg opium were seized from a truck near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad. Two accused, both residents of Nowshera, who were trying to smuggle drugs were arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 202.8-kg hashish concealed in the fuel tank of a truck was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan. Two accused persons, both residents of Sora Khyber, were arrested.

In the third operation, 16.8-kg hashish and 31.2-kg opium were seized from a car intercepted near Millat Chowk, Faisalabad. During the operation, two accused persons, residents of Jhang and Faisalabad, were rounded up.

In the fourth operation, three suspects riding a motorcycle were arrested near Sadaqat Hotel on GT Road, Nowshera. Some 3.6-kg hashish was recovered from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act. Investigation is in progress.