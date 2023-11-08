ANF seizes 286-kg drugs, arrests 9 accused
RAWALPINDI (APP) – The Anti-Narcotics Force has seized over 286 kilogrammes of drugs and arrested nine accused persons during operations in four different parts of the country on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ANF.
In the first operation, 22.8-kg hashish and 9.6-kg opium were seized from a truck near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad. Two accused, both residents of Nowshera, who were trying to smuggle drugs were arrested during the operation.
In another operation, 202.8-kg hashish concealed in the fuel tank of a truck was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan. Two accused persons, both residents of Sora Khyber, were arrested.
In the third operation, 16.8-kg hashish and 31.2-kg opium were seized from a car intercepted near Millat Chowk, Faisalabad. During the operation, two accused persons, residents of Jhang and Faisalabad, were rounded up.
In the fourth operation, three suspects riding a motorcycle were arrested near Sadaqat Hotel on GT Road, Nowshera. Some 3.6-kg hashish was recovered from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act. Investigation is in progress.