Swabi man writes glorious Quran with hand

SWABI (Mustafa Kamal) – God helps those who help themselves is an age-old aphorism which can be borne out by a recent endeavour by a 70-year-old man.

Mairaj Zaman has written the glorious Quran with hand – an endeavour which took him one year. He is excited over his achievement.

“It’s been my earnest desire that I write the Holy Quran with my hand and it’s a dream come true for me. Now I am writing its translation,” said Zaman.