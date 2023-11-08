PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend ECO summit

Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 17:03:30 PKT

TASHKENT (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit to attend 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov warmly welcomed PM Kakar as he arrived at the Tashkent airport along with his delegation comprising Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz.

At the summit, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

