Fawad sent to jail on judicial remand in fraud case

Fawad told the court that the complainant in the case has not yet come forward

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Session’s courts on Wednesday sent former minister Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on judicial remand in a fraud case.

Fawad was produced before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood after expiry of his physical remand.

Abpara police had registered the fraud case against him.

Advocate Qamar Inayat, who represented Fawad, requested the court to remove his handcuffs. He said he also requested the court yesterday but nothing happened.

On his request, the court ordered to remove handcuffs.

Later, the court ordered a 15 minute break when Advocate Inayat requested some time for consultation.

After the break, Fawad told the court that it was third hearing and the complainant in the case has not yet come forward.

The court was again adjourned for ten minutes, and when the hearing resumed, the judge announced the verdict sending him to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Later talking with media informally in the courtroom, Fawad doubted the credibility of general elections and said even after 50 years in politics Nawaz Sharif wanted to [rig elections] for victory.

He said the political parties should hold dialogues and Nawaz should play his role in defusing tension.

Replying to a question, Fawad said Gen Ayub Khan’s tenure was good economically but the 1965 election was a disgrace for him.