Minimum wage for federal employees notified

Pakistan Pakistan Minimum wage for federal employees notified

Minimum wage of Rs 32,000 for federal civil employees was announced in budget

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 18:43:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the minimum wages of Rs32,000 for federal civil employees.

The Ministry of Finance's notification specifies that the new minimum salary for federal officials and contract employees will be Rs32,000. This decision was announced in the budget.

More to read: Punjab labour dept recommends Rs32,000 minimum monthly wages

The Ministry of Finance further stated that this revised minimum salary will be effective from July 1, 2023.