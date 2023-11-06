Zero tolerance for drug supply at educational institutions: PM
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated on Monday that strict action would be taken against drug dealers supplying narcotics at educational institutions.
He said drug peddlers were detrimental to the future generation of the country.
The prime minister expressed these views on X, formerly called Twitter, after having a meeting with Ministry of Interior officials and the inspector general of police.
He said Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti would personally supervise the efforts aimed to eradicate the use of narcotics at educational institutions.
