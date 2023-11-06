Pakistan furious over Israeli minister's Gaza nuclear strike threat

FO says Israeli minister's statement "reflects an intention for ethnic cleansing and genocide"

(Web Desk) – Furious over the statement of an Israeli minister who voiced openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza, Pakistan on Monday said the statement reflects an intention for ethnic cleansing and genocide.

"We are appalled by statement of an Israeli minister threatening nuclear force against Palestinians," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted in a statement on X, erstwhile Twitter.

According to foreign media, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu on Sunday said that dropping a “nuclear bomb" on the Gaza Strip is "an option".

The Foreign Office termed Israeli PM Netanyahu’s cabinet member’s statement "a wake-up call for int’l community to the threat posed by Israeli aggression to regional peace, security & stability".

“One of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip," a news agency reported, citing Eliyahu, a minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

The Israeli minister also voiced objection to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza. "We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," the minister said, adding: "There is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza."

"Anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth."

Following his remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disciplined the junior member from his cabinet by putting him under ﻿suspension.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement saying that the minister had been suspended from cabinet meetings "until further notice".

Israel has intensified its ground operation and bombardment on the Gaza Strip in response to Palestinian Group Hamas' October 7 attacks, which caught Netanyahu Benjamin's administration by surprise.

Israel — by targeting schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, and even refugee camps where terrified civilians have taken shelter — has so far killed 9,922, people, including 4,800 children.

Israel has accused Hamas of hiding among civilians and has been using this explanation as an excuse when it faces criticism for targeting besieged civilians.

Honduras, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Jordan, and Bahrain have recalled their envoys from Israel, while some have also severed their diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.