Pakistan Pakistan PM, Sindh CM take up crackdown on smuggling, power pilferage

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 17:21:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar called on interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar here on Monday.

During the meeting, the two discussed the ongoing crackdown on smuggling and power theft in Sindh, according to a press release issued here.

They also deliberated over the administrative matters as well as the law and order situation in the province.

CM Baqar apprised the prime minister of the steps taken by his government for the public welfare.

PM Kakar appreciated the Sindh government for its progress on the administrative matters under the leadership of the caretaker CM.