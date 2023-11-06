Suicide attacks against Islamic teachings: IIC

Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 17:35:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamic Ideology Council has declared suicide attacks against Islamic code of conduct.

The council called for ensuring tolerance and harmony in the country in the light s of Islamic code of conduct.

“The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan extends fundamental rights to the all the citizens of the country,” said IIC.

The clerics announced standing by the law enforcement agencies of the country and declared the suicide bombings as illegal in the light of Islamic teachings.

The fatwa further explained if any citizen was found involved in prohibited activities such as militancy, hatred, extremism, and violence the state institutions were fully authorised to take action against such elements.

The scholars of the council also disapproved the dissemination of hatred speech by the use of loudspeakers, TV channels and other devices.