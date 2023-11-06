Saad Rafique advocates inclusion of all parties' symbols on ballot paper

He dispelled the impression that return of Nawaz Sharif is part of any deal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafique says the ballot paper should carry the symbols of all political parties.

During a conversation with reporters on Monday at the PML-N Central Secretariat, he said the PML-N had launched the election campaign as elections are fast approaching and nothing is ambiguous now.



The former minister declined to comment on any question regarding former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said the political parties should communicate with each other and currently no seat adjustment was in discussion. The party leadership will decide if any party contacts the PML-N, he said.

He said that whosoever was in jail, the court should administer justice to him. "And yes, no one should be restricted. We are not in favour of that and we believe that everyone should be allowed to contest election," he added.

Without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Saad Rafiq said court should ensure justice for those who are imprisoned. He said it’s not our policy to send anyone to jail and we are in favour of level playing field.

He dispelled the impression that return of Nawaz Sharif was part of any deal. He said Nawaz Sharif had left Pakistan for his treatment abroad as he was seriously ill and received treatment for more than a year. "We all have faced prison but there should be an end to anything," he added.

The PTI chairman was the beneficiary when the PML-N leadership was restricted in 2018, he said, adding that one should seek relief from court if he had hatched any conspiracy in the cipher or Toshakhana case.

