Sheikh Rashid granted bail in May 9 incidents case

Court asks AML chief to submit surety bond of Rs50,000

Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 17:17:18 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Monday granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the May 9 incidents case.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan appeared before court on behalf of former interior minister Rashid.

Raziq took the stance that Rashid’s name was included in the FIR at the Waris Khan police station on Oct 5 whereas his client had nothing to do with May 9 incidents.

Raziq, during the proceedings, said there were no proofs available against AML head Rashid. He said Rashid’s name was included in the FIR just to victimise him on mala fide intention.

Special Judge Ijaz Asif remarked Rashid was a senior citizen. Keeping in view his age, the court granted him bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000, besides issuing notice to the other party.

The court also accepted interim bail plea of former MNA Rashid Shafique till Nov 8. Advocate Raziq argued on behalf of Shafique.