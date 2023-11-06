Fawad moves LHC against anti-corruption Punjab

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry filed petition on behalf of his brother Fawad Chaudhry

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench against anti-corruption Punjab.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition on behalf of his brother Fawad Chaudhry. The Punjab government and the ACE director general have been made party in the case.

The petitioner adopted the stance that allegations levelled by anti-corruption Punjab were false and baseless. He said the allegations pertaining to occupying government land held no ground.

The petitioner said pieces of land were purchased from private people and their affidavits were available.

He said Fawad was being politically victimised. He was of the view that the anti-corruption Punjab authorities were blackmailing the former federal minister.