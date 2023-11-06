LEAs thwart militant attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Web Desk) – Security personnel thwarted an attack on Gul Imam police station in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday night.

Media reported that militants attacked the police station and opened fire which was returned, forcing the attackers to escape. A police constable, Waheed Gul, suffered injuries in the attack and he was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Tank.

Since Friday, the militants had carried out multiple attacks in the district.

The exchange of fire in Sunday's incident continued for about an hour and on being informed about the incident, District Police Officer Iftikhar Ali Shah reached the spot and led a search operation.

Another constable was wounded during an attack by the militants on Sunday in Roori, a locality of Kulachi tehsil.

Similarly, another attack was carried out on Friday last when the police van was targeted leading to the deaths of at six people and injured more than 30 others including two policemen. It was said to be a remote-controlled blast.