SC all set to take up Musharraf's plea challenging death sentence

The hearing will commence on Nov 10

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 15:52:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Supreme Court will start hearing on a set of appeals moved by now deceased former president Pervez Musharraf, seeking to overturn the Dec 17, 2019, death sentence awarded to the dictator by the Special Court in the high treason case.

The hearing will commence on Nov 10.

The four-member bench comprises Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah.

The former president had moved the appeal through his counsel Salman Safdar.

He pleaded to set aside the conviction since the trial was conducted and completed “in sheer violation of the Constitution as well as the Code of Criminal Proce­dure (CrPC) 1898 as well as the suspension of the judgment in the interest of justice and fair play.”

It was stated in the appeal that the former president was tried for a constitutional crime in an entirely unconstitutional way.

According to the petition, Musharraf was a highly decorated former four-star general of the Pakistan Army and he had a “remarkably distinguished career”.

In another development, the Sindh High Court Bar Association has also challenged the Lahore High Court’s decision of declaring as unconstitutional the decision of the Special Court (of penalising Musharraf), and sought to set aside the high court judgement.

The petition was moved by senior counsel Rasheed A. Rizvi.

The petition also pleaded to the apex court to restore the conviction awarded by the Special Court for subverting the Constitution.