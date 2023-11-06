Get ready for elections, Nawaz directs party leaders

Nawaz Sharif chairs meeting regarding issuance of party tickets

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to get ready for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8 next year.

Chairing the first meeting at party’s Model Town secretariat after four years, the former prime minister vowed to make Pakistan ‘Asian Tiger’.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcomed at party’s secretariat by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders. Senior party leaders Khwaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present.

Nawaz Sharif reached the PML-N secretariat with his daughter - party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz.

پاکستان بہت کچھ کرسکتا ہے میں نے لاہور کے جلسے میں بھی کہا تھا کہ اگر 1990 سے شروع ہونے والی ترقی و خوشحالی کی رفتار جاری رہتی تو آج ہم ساؤتھ کوریا کو بھی پیچھے چھوڑ چکے ہوتے لیکن افسوس کی بات ہے کہ ہم اپنے بنیادی مسائل سے باہر نہیں نکل پارہے۔قائد مسلم لیگ ن محمد نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/bFGQWbpJRG — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 6, 2023

According to sources, a special office has been set up for Nawaz Sharif in the central secretariat to enable him to start his political activities this week.

Anusha Rehman, former federal minister and in-charge of PML-N secretariat, gave a detailed briefing to the former premier on the working of different departments in the party office.

Sharif chaired a meeting regarding the issuance of party tickets for the general elections.

It merits mention here that Nawaz Sharif is set to gear up campaign across Pakistan.

The three-time prime minister returned to Islamabad last month after spending four years in self-imposed exile in London. Upon his return, he addressed a massive crowd of PML-N workers and supporters in his hometown, Lahore, where he reaffirmed his deep affection for the Pakistani people.

He prioritised national prosperity over the desire for revenge, and vowed to deliver Pakistan from its economic afflictions.

His party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, is confident that it can win the upcoming general elections, and Nawaz Sharif aims to serve as Pakistan's prime minister for a fourth term.

According to sources in the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif will embark on a whirlwind tour of all four provinces, commencing with a public rally in Mansehra after Nov 10.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of other political parties.