Federation, interior ministry put on notice on plea seeking civil judge Asim Hafeez’s termination

07 September,2023 08:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federation and Interior Ministry through the Human Rights Department on a plea seeking termination of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez in connection with the Tayyaba torture case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq, while conducting the hearing, observed that the allegations levelled in the plea were of serious nature and called for initiating steps for putting an end to child labour.

He also noted that the plea sought to discourage the ‘willingness’ to hire child servants or maids.

The judge, while issuing notices to the federation and Interior Ministry through the Human Rights Department, adjourned the hearing till the third week of September. The Islamabad chief commissioner was also put on notice.

The court changed the plea filed by a citizen to writ petition, and called Faisal Siddiqui, Zainab Janjua and Maryam Salman for its assistance with the matter.

The Lahore High Court had made Civil Judge Asim Hafeez an OSD, after the incident involving torture on his house maid Tayyaba came under spotlight.

It may be mentioned here that Civil Judge Asim Hafeez has been summoned at least five times by the joint investigation team constituted to probe the case, but he is yet to make an appearance.

