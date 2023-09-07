Interior ministry approves action plan to curb human smuggling

Pakistan Pakistan Interior ministry approves action plan to curb human smuggling

Legislation will be made to declare the human smuggling an unpardonable offence

07 September,2023 07:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Interior has approved the two-year National Action Plan (NAP) to curb human smuggling.

The ministry said that the action plan will be executed till 2025, adding that it will help creating a data bank of criminals involved in henious activities.

The plan was recommended by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) anti-human smuggling wing. The action plan has recommended the establishment of coordination committee at national, provincial and district levels.

Furthermore, a letter will also be sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking increase in jail sentence period for human smugglers. International assistance will be sought using diplomatic channels in case of involvement of foreign smugglers.

Authorities will re-investigate more than 2,500 cases related to the human smuggling in the country. It will also make legislation to make the human smuggling an unpardonable offence.

