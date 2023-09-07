Interior secretary Abdullah Sumbal laid to rest

CM Naqvi, IGP and others attended the funeral prayers

07 September,2023 07:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The funeral prayers of Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Federal Secretary Interior Division, were held in Cantonment on Thursday.

The funeral prayers of the late Sumbal were held at Jamia Masjid Al Habib after which he was laid to rest.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sardar Sibtain Khan, former chief secretaries and secretaries of various departments participated.

Among others were Principal Secretary to CM Sumair Syed, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana. A number of serving and retired bureaucrats, political and social figures also prayed for the departed soul.

Abdullah Sumbal died of a cardiac arrest in Lahore on Wednesday after being treated for a couple of days. He served on key positions and enjoyed the reputation as a dedicated and honest officer.