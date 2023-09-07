Countrywide crackdown on power pilferage launched, says minister

Minister says will visit Karachi this week to meet businessmen to resolve their issues

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali said on Thursday the government had launched a crackdown on power pilferage across the country.

He said this while speaking to Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori who called on him in Islamabad.

He said the government would bring about reforms in energy sector.

The minister said he would visit Karachi this week to meet businessmen to resolve issues of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the occasion, the Sindh governor presented recommendations of the KCCI to the federal minister.

The governor assured the minister of full cooperation in campaign against electricity theft.