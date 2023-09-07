Use of force not a solution to every problem: Sheikh Rashid

Says all stakeholders will have to collectively find a solution to economic crisis

07 September,2023 02:40 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday the arrests and use of force were not a solution to all the issues.

“Everyone has to come together to find a solution to the economic crisis,” he said.

In his message on the social networking site X (Twitter), the former interior minister said the problem was economic, and not political.

Rashid said, “People are the state; if the people are happy, the state will be happy.” He said tycoons always needed subsidy but they were least bothered about a square meal by a poor man.

“The influential person commits corruption and the poor get the punishment. Businesses and factories are closing down at a pace population is growing,” said the AML chief. He said people's sentiments and problems should be given due attention.

The senior politician further said if the situation deteriorated, no one would be able to control it. He said it was a matter of now or never and it was imperative to find an immediate solution to the problem.

If the masses came out on roads (against government), no one would be able to control them, he stated.