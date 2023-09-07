Dignified ceremony pays homage to Rashid Minhas on Air Force Day

Pakistan Pakistan Dignified ceremony pays homage to Rashid Minhas on Air Force Day

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood recites Fateha on mausoleum of Rashid Minhas Shaheed

07 September,2023 01:03 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A dignified ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Rashid Minhas Shaheed, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider on Thursday to pay homage to the martyred pilot officer in connection with Air Force Day.

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood recited Fateha on the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed and laid flowers. Rashid Minhas Shaheed's brother Anjum Minhas also participated in the ceremony.

It should be remembered that Pakistan's youngest martyred pilot officer Rashid Minhas was born on February 17, 1951 in Karachi.

He joined Pakistan Air Force and completed his BSc from PAF Academy Risalpur.

On August 20, 1971, at 11:26 AM, pilot officer Rashid Minhas boarded his trainer jet T-33 at Masroor Airbase of Pakistan Air Force.

As they got their first clearance from the control room, the plane touched down on the runway, while their instructor and flight safety officer Matiur Rehman, feigning a technical fault, entered the cockpit of the plane and knocked them unconscious. Later he diverted the plane towards India during the flight.

Rashid Minhas continued to put up a strong resistance to thwart his instructor's nefarious intentions.They crashed the plane near Thatta within Pakistani borders, foiled the attempt of the traitor and embraced martyrdom.