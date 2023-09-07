Russian climber dies at Gilgit's Gasherbrum IV

07 September,2023 12:25 pm

GILGIT (Web Desk) – Gilgit-Baltistan’s Gasherbrum IV (7,925 metres) on Wednesday claimed life of an award-winning Russian climber Dmitry Golovchenko while his partner Sergey Nilov was injured.

Pakistan Army helicopters airlifted Nilov to Skardu. Gasherbrum IV is the 17th highest mountain on earth and the sixth highest in Pakistan.

Both Dmitry Golovchenko and Sergey Nilov had set out from their base camp via the extremely difficult Southeast ridge without bottled oxygen, high altitude porters, fixed ropes or high camps. The two climbers went missing after reaching an altitude of 7,000 metres as the weather intervened.

General secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan Karrar Haidri said Dmitry Golovchenko had probably suffered a lethal fall. His partner Sergey Nilov returned alone to the base camp, but was feeling weak and and suffering frostbite.

Golovchenko and Nilov had won two Piolet d’Or awards together for their daring ascents of treacherous peaks.