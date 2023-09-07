Court extends Bushra Bibi's interim bail till Sept 12 in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Pakistan Court extends Bushra Bibi's interim bail till Sept 12 in Toshakhana case

PTI chairman’s wife appears in court along with lawyers

07 September,2023 11:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interim bail of PTI Chairman's wife Bushra Bibi has been extended in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted hearing of Toshakhana case against Bushra Bibi at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad.

Bushra Bibi appeared in the court along with lawyers Salman Safdar, Intizar Panjotha and Naeem Panjotha. On this occasion, the investigating officer stated in the court that he wanted arrest of the former first lady.

The investigation officer said that Bushra Bibi's audio had been sent to FIA for forensics.

Petitioner’s lawyer said they were called and kept sitting for three hours. He said they had clarified to the investigation officer that the said audio was not of Bushra Bibi.

The court inquired if the matter pertained to receipts, so why the audio leak was being discussed. The court then asked prosecution lawyer to proceed further in the case according to FIR.

The investigating officer said that the court was requested to give time for the voice matching of Bushra Bibi. The court accepted the request of the investigating officer.

The court then extended Bushra Bibi's interim bail till September 12 and adjourned hearing of the case.