Special court adjourns Cipher case hearing as of Sept 9

The judge was on leave due to which the hearing was adjourned

07 September,2023 10:52 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -The special court on Thursday adjourned hearing the cipher case till Sept 9 as the judge was on leave.



The former prime minister and chairman PTI and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are facing the trial in the cipher case which was adjourned without proceeding.

The hearing of the cipher case in a special court set up under the Official Secrets Act was adjourned till Sept 9.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain was on leave due to which the hearing was adjourned.