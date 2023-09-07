Three killed, four others wounded in dumper, tractor-trolley collision

Pakistan Pakistan Three killed, four others wounded in dumper, tractor-trolley collision

Both the vehicles were impounded

07 September,2023 09:47 am

RAIWIND (Dunya News) - Three people were killed, while four others injured after a horrific collission between a dumper and a tractor-trolley near Chowk Arayan in Raiwind on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said the dumper driver lost control over steering and collided with the tractor-trolley parked along the road.

The injured were transported to the Indus Hospital for medical treatment. Police handed over the bodies to next heirs after legal formalities.

Both the vehicles were impounded.