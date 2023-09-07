PM calls for better coordination among federation, provinces on tax documentation

07 September,2023 04:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has called for better coordination among the Federation and the provinces regarding tax documentation.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on Federal Board of Revenue and Privatization Division in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said expanding the tax net is among government's priorities. He directed that all relevant institutions should work together for tax reforms.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises should be expedited by fulfilling all legal requirements.

The meeting was apprised that the FBR is determined to meet government's tax collection target of 9415 billion rupees. Moreover, the FBR's database is being linked with other departments to expand tax net.

The meeting was also informed that the Privatization Division is moving in a right direction to improve the efficiency and service delivery of the corporations by harnessing the potential of private sector in this regard.

