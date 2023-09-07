ECP to launch training programme for its employees in 16 cities

Pakistan Pakistan ECP to launch training programme for its employees in 16 cities

ECP will launch a comprehensive training programme for employees in 16 cities of the country.

07 September,2023 04:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will launch a comprehensive training programme for employees in 16 cities of the country.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the ECP said training programme aiming at making the election process more transparent apart from increasing the efficiency of the working. It further said that the latest monitoring system has been prepared to ensure efficacy of the programme.

Meanwhile, the ECP has allowed provision of 3600 data entry operators' services to returning officers in the upcoming general elections.

