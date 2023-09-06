Islamabad police get Elahi's two-day physical remand in new case

The PTI leader was produced before the court in connection with a new terror case

06 September,2023 03:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday granted the Islamabad police a two-day physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case pertaining to an attack on Judicial Complex Islamabad.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police took the PTI leader into custody after the ATC announced the reserved verdict.

The former Punjab chief minister was earlier produced before the ATC at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in the federal capital.

The PTI leader was produced in the court of Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand in a newly emerged terror case that dated back to March 18.

Elahi was presented before the ATC a day after he was re-arrested hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance and directed his release.

The Islamabad police, in an X (formerly Twitter) post, had announced Elahi’s release and his subsequent re-arrest in another case.

The police said Elahi was detained in a case registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

Advocate Saddar Abdur Razzaq and defence counsel Ali Bukhari appeared as Elahi’s counsel while Prosecutor Tahir Kazim was also present.

During the hearing, the police sought a 14-day physical remand of the former Punjab chief minister while his lawyers opposed it. They urged the court to discharge Elahi from the case. The court then reserved its verdict on the matter.

As the hearing began, Elahi’s lawyers submitted their Power of Attorney to the court. The police urged the court to grant them a 14-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

To this, lawyer Razzaq started presenting his arguments to the court and opposed the police plea with an argument that an extremely hilarious case has been made against Mr Elahi as he is being a target of political vendetta.

He said Mr Elahi was rearrested despite being discharged in numerous cases. The lawyer also recalled the IHC’s verdict of suspending Elahi’s detention under the MPO, as well as the LHC’s order preventing further arrest of the PTI leader.

“The court ordered that Parvez Elahi be dropped off at his home with security,” Razzaq stated, adding that the Islamabad police had “abducted” his client.

Razzaq recalled that the LHC’s order from September 4, saying it had ordered that Elahi be presented before the LHC. He went on to say that citizens’ human rights were being violated.