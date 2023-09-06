Nation observes Defence and Martyrs' Day with patriotic spirit

Pakistan Pakistan Nation observes Defence and Martyrs' Day with patriotic spirit

The armed forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy on this day.

06 September,2023 03:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis, and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

The Day is observed to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis who became a rock solid wall to defend the motherland against the aggression of enemy.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but our valiant armed forces backed by the entire nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khwani will also be held for the martyrs.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released new song to pay tribute to the martyrs on Defence Day.

The song is written by renowned lyricist Khalilur Rehman Qamar. ‘Qurban Huway’ is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the song was composed by Naveed Naushad.

All the martyrs of army, air force and navy have been paid rich tributes in the video. The song is an excellent depiction of thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this motherland.

The sons of the soil sacrificed their lives to protect this land and video of ‘Qurban Huway’ showed it in an excellent way.

