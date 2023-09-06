Pakistan, Iran agree to extend cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

06 September,2023 03:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields including economic, commercial, cultural, tourism and public relations between the two countries.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, fraternal relations between the two countries, promotion of cooperation in the field of media.

On the occasion, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi called for further expanding economic relations between Pakistan and Iran. He highlighted that Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with Iran.

Murtaza Solangi said Pakistan and Iran are tied in the bonds of deep religious, cultural and linguistic ties. The Minister said Pak-Iran collaboration in the field of media is need of the hour. He said Pakistan is keen to promote cooperation with Iran in film and drama sectors.

Apprising the Ambassador about the steps taken for upcoming general elections in Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi said holding peaceful polls is government's foremost responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador said Iranians hold the great poet of the subcontinent Allama Iqbal in high esteem. On the occasion, the Minister said Pakistan will make film on Allama Iqbal in collaboration with Iran.

